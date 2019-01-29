BSF recruitment 2019: Over 1750 constable posts on offer, 10th pass required

BSF recruitment 2019: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a recruitment notification for the posts of Constable. The announcement for the vacant posts was released on the official website of Bureau of Outreach & Communication at davp.nic.in.

The notification for the vacant posts will be released shortly in the employment newspaper and official website of BSF, bsf.nic.in.

As per the notification released at davp.nic.in, there are 1750 vacant posts of Constable and the 10th pass candidates can apply for the posts.

BSF recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total posts: 1750

Male candidates

Constable Tradesman (Cobbler) – 32

Constable Tradesman (Tailor) – 36

Constable Tradesman (Carpenter) – 13

Constable Tradesman (Cook) – 561

Constable Tradesman (W/C) – 330 Posts

Constable Tradesman (W/M) – 253

Constable Tradesman (Barber) – 146

Constable Tradesman (Sweeper) – 389

Constable Tradesman (Waiter) – 9

Constable Tradesman (Painter) – 1

Constable Tradesman (Draughtsmen) – 1

Female candidates

Constable Tradesman (Tailor) – 2

Eligibility criteria:

Educational qualifications:

The candidates need to hold a 10th pass passing certificate.

Age Limit:

The upper age limit of the candidates should not cross 23 years of age.

Pay scale:

The candidates will get a remuneration upto Rs 70,000. The minimum salary for the post is Rs 21,700.

BSF recruitment 2019: How to apply

The candidates will get a time span of 30 days from the date of notification on the official website and employment news paper.

