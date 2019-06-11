BSF recruitment 2019: Last day to apply for 1072 head constable vacancies tomorrow

BSF recruitment 2019: The application process for recruitment to the posts of head constable (radio operator) and head constable (radio mechanic) in the Border Security Force (BSF) will close tomorrow. The online application process began from May 14, 2019 and will end on June 12 (Wednesday).

Interested candidates can apply on the BSF’s official website, bsf.nic.in. A total of 1,072 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment notification. Candidates will have to appear for a written exam followed by a Physical Standard Test and a Physical Endurance Test (PST/PET). These two tests will be followed by a descriptive test and a final medical exam.

BSF Recruitment 2019: Exam dates

The OMR based screening test will be held on July 28, 2019. The PST/PET and documentation will be conducted on October 9, 2019. The descriptive test will be held on November 24, 2019 and the final medical test will be held on January 30, 2020.

BSF Recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates should have cleared class 12 or equivalent with physics, chemistry, mathematics from regular mode and should have 60 per cent marks at least or should have a two-year industrial training institute certificate (ITI) in radio and television or general electronics or related field.

Age: Candidates should be at least 18 years of age to apply for the job but the upper age limit is capped at 25 years. For those belonging to OBC category, the upper age limit is 28 and for SC, ST category candidates it is 30 years.

BSF Recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bsf.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the recruitment link

Step 3: Click on the latest advertisement for the posts of HC (RO) and HC (RM)

Step 4: Enter your basic details

Step 5: Fill the application form and upload your photograph

Step 6: Pay the application fees

Step 7: Click submit

Step 8: Download and take a print out for future reference

BSF Recruitment 2019: Salary

Shortlisted candidates will be eligible for a salary of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,000 per month and additional allowances including Dearness Allowance (DA), ration money, dress allowance, House Rent Allowance (HRA) will also be granted.

