BSF recruitment 2016: Apply for 157 ASI Steno, Head Constable posts

BSF recruitment 2016: The Border Security Force (BSF) has started a recruitment drive to shortlist eligible candidates for the posts of Assistant Sub lnspector (ASI) (Stenographer) and Head Constable (Ministerial). Candidates can apply for these posts from the official website of the BSF by following the instructions given below.

Important dates:

Last date for the application to reach the concerned office: January 2, 2017

Last date for the application to reach the concerned office for far flung areas: January 16, 2017

(Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and North-Eastern States)

Vacancy details:

ASI (Steno) post:

Direct entry: 30 vacancies

Departmental: 6 vacancies

Total vacancies: 36

Head Constable post:

Direct entry: 102 vacancies

Departmental: 19 vacancies

Total vacancies: 121

According to the BSF, the posts are temporary but are likely to become permanent.

Scale of pay:

ASI (Steno): Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,800 (grade pay)

Head Constable: Rs 5,200 to Rs 20,200 + Rs 2,400 (grade pay)

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should have passed intermediate or senior secondary school certificate level (10+2) from government recognised board, institute, etc.

Candidates should also know shorthand/typing. For the eligibility criteria of minimum words per minute for both the posts, candidates should check the official recruitment notification on the BSF website address mentioned below.

Age limit:

Candidates should not be less than 18 years and not more than 25 years. Age cut off will be calculated on January 1, 2017.

For age limit relaxation rules, candidates should visit the official advertisement.

Application fee:

Rs 100, to be paid through bank draft or postal order

Selection procedure:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written examination followed by a physical measurement test, shorthand/typing test, document verification and medical examination round.

How to apply:

Log on to the official website of the BSF, bsf.nic.in

Scroll down the page and you will see a link titled “Recruitment” labelled above “Latest News” section

A drop down menu will appear. Click on “Recruitment” tab

From the new page, scroll down to the bottom of the page and click on the link displaying “Advertisement for recruitment to the posts of ASI (Steno) and HC (MIN) in BSF 2016-17 ” (advertisement number BSF L/No R-19490 dtd 05 Dec 2016)

The PDF recruitment advertisement will open. Read all details and instructions carefully.

Print the form attached with the PDF document, fill it and send it to the concerned address for your region with the required documents and fee payment details. The address has been mentioned in the advertisement.

