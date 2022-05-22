BSF, police recruitment, teacher vacancies, and more: Top government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with an ongoing registration process. Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, the number of vacancies, the application process and the last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— Border Security Force (BSF)

The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector post. The registration process will be conducted from April 25 to June 8, 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) should have an architecture degree from a recognized university. SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI.

Last date to apply: June 8, 2022

Where to apply: rectt.bsf.gov.in

— DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organization (DRDO) Centre for Personnel Talent Management (CEPTAM) has invited applications from qualified candidates for Junior Research Fellow (JRF) positions. The application form is available on the DRDO website, drdo.gov.in. There are two open positions.

Candidates will be assigned to CEPTAM, DRDO, Metcalfe House, Civil Lines, New Delhi-110054. They will be paid Rs 31,000 per month, plus HRA and other benefits as per government regulations.

Last date to apply: May 27, 2022

Where to apply: drdo.gov.in

— UGC-NET

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for UGC-NET December 2021 and June 2022 (merged cycles). Usually, the UGC-NET exam is held twice in a year. However, this time, the schedule of the exam was disturbed due to the Covid pandemic and thus the UGC has decided to combine the two test cycles and hold them together.

Candidates will be able to make payment without any late fee till 11:50 pm on May 20. The correction window for candidates to make changes to their applications form will be available from May 21 to May 23.

Last date to apply: May 30, 2022

Where to apply: ntanet.nic.in

— RPSC Teacher Recruitment 2022

This recruitment drive will fill up 102 vacant teacher posts out of which 28 posts are devoted to Hindi, 26 for English, 25 for General grammar, 21 for Literature, and two for Grammar. The board will conduct an entrance exam to shortlist candidates. A post-graduate degree from Shiksha Shastri or B.Ed is required carrying 48 per cent of the marks. The candidates applying for these posts should be at least 21 years old and the upper age limit allowed for these posts is 40 years of age, as of July 1, 2022.



Last date to apply: June 14, 2022

Where to apply: rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

— TS Police Recruitment 2022

The Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) is inviting applications for the posts of SI, Transport Constable, and Prohibition and Excise Constable. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up a total of 17,291 vacancies. Candidates from the general category and OC and BC categories with local status will have to pay Rs 800 as the application fees, whereas the SC and ST candidates from Telangana have to pay Rs 400 as the application fees.

Last date to apply: May 26, 2022

Where to apply: tslprb.in

— REET 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan (BSER) Ajmer is inviting applications for Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET) 2022. REET is the eligibility test for the direct recruitment of primary and upper primary government school teachers in Rajasthan. The exam is held at two levels — level 1 exam is conducted for the recruitment of primary teachers and the level II exam is held to recruit teachers for the upper primary level.

Last date to apply: 12pm of May 23, 2022

Where to apply: reetbser2022.in or rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

— UPSC NDA-II, CDS-II

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the official notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2022 examination. The UPSC NDA II and CDS II exam is scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022. The commission will mention the vacancies, eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other important details related in the NDA II and CDS II notification 2022.

Last date to apply: June 7, 2022

Where to apply: upsc.gov.in

— Delhi Police

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications for the posts of Head Constable (Ministerial) in Delhi Police. A total of 835 vacancies have been notified by the commission out of which 559 posts are reserved for male candidates while 276 are reserved for female candidates.

However, a candidate should be between 18 to 25 years as on January 1, 2022. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable to candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC or Ex-servicemen category. Additionally, the interested candidates should be 10+2 pass or possess equivalent qualification at the time of applying for the post.

Last date to apply: June 16, 2022

Where to apply: ssc.nic.in