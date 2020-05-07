BSF Head Constable result 2020 declared, check direct link

BSF Head Constable result 2020 is available for download at bsf.gov.in, bsf.nic.in BSF Head Constable result 2020 is available for download at bsf.gov.in, bsf.nic.in

BSF Head Constable result 2020: The Directorate General Boarder Security Force (BSF) has declared the results for the written examinations held for the post of Head Constable (RO/RM). The candidates who had appeared in the examination can check results through the websites- bsf.gov.in and bsf.nic.in.

The phase III (descriptive written examination) was conducted on February 2 at various centres across the country.

“The result is being published provisionally based on the information furnished by the candidate. In case, any discrepancy is noticed/ detected at any stage, the candidature of such candidates shall be forfeited/ cancelled,” read the release.

BSF Head Constable result 2020 declared: How to check

Step 1: Visit the websites- bsf.gov.in,bsf.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Results will appear on the pdf format

Step 4: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The recruitment exams are being conducted for 1,356 vacancies. The selected candidates will get a salary is in the range of Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100 and for CT the salary is the range of Rs 21,700 to Rs 69,100. Selected candidates will also get several other benefits and allowances.

