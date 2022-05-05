scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 05, 2022
BSF Group B Recruitment 2022: Apply for 90 SI, JE, and Inspector posts, check details here

Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF — rectt.bsf.gov.in. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi
May 5, 2022 3:20:25 pm
The last date for submission of application is June 8, 2022.

BSF recruitment: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector post. The last date for submission of the application is June 8, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF — rectt.bsf.gov.in. 

The registration process was conducted from April 25 to June 8, 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

Eligibility criteria  

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) should have an architecture degree from a recognized university. SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI. 

Age limit:  The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. The age relaxation of 5 years is given for (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM) category and rest is provided as per the norms.  

Application fee

The application fee is Rs.200 for general category candidates. Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ ST/ BSF candidates/ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee. The application fees should be paid through net banking of any bank, credit/ debit card of any bank, or nearest authorised common service centre. 

