BSF Group B Recruitment 2022: Apply for 90 SI, JE, and Inspector posts, check details here

BSF recruitment: The Border Security Force (BSF) has released a notification inviting applications for Group-B 90 posts of Junior Engineer, Sub-Inspector, and Inspector post. The last date for submission of the application is June 8, 2022. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of BSF — rectt.bsf.gov.in.

The registration process was conducted from April 25 to June 8, 2022. The selection will be done on the basis of a written test, followed by documentation, physical standards test, practical test, and medical examination.

Eligibility criteria

Education Qualification: Candidates applying for Inspector (architect) should have an architecture degree from a recognized university. SI applicants should have a 3 years diploma course in civil engineering and a 3 years diploma course in electrical engineering from a recognized institute for Junior Engineer/SI.

Age limit: The age of the aspirants should not exceed 30 years. The age relaxation of 5 years is given for (SC/ST/PwBD/XSM) category and rest is provided as per the norms.

Also Read | UPSC Civil Services Exam Weekly Current Affairs Quiz – April 25 to May 1

Application fee

The application fee is Rs.200 for general category candidates. Female candidates and those belonging to SC/ ST/ BSF candidates/ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee. The application fees should be paid through net banking of any bank, credit/ debit card of any bank, or nearest authorised common service centre.