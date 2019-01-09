BSEO releases OTET admit card 2019: know steps to download

OTET admit card 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha (BSEO) released the admit card for the OTET 2018 – Odisha Teacher Training Test. The recruitment exam is conducted to enrol teachers in class 1 to class 8. It is conducted in offline mode in two sets. Paper I is for the recruitment for class 1 to class 5 teachers and paper II is for recruitment for class 6 to class 8.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted in January last week, the final dates of the exam are not released yet. No candidate will be allowed to appear for the exam without the admit card. Candidates need to download and take a printout of the admit card. Apart from admit card, a valid identity proof is also mandatory to appear for the exam.

OTET admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: On the home page, click admit card for OTET 2018

Step 3: A new window will open, fill your details and log-in

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

OTET 2018: Exam pattern

Paper – I

Child development and pedagogy – 30 marks

Language-I – 30

Language – II – 30

Mathematics – 30

Environmental Studies – 30

Page – II

Child and development and pedagogy – 30

Language I – 30

Language II – 30

