BSEH HTET result 2019 declared: How to download

HTET 2019 result: After releasing the answer keys in November, the Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) declared the result for the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). The exam was held on November 17, 18 and 19. The HTET result is available to download at the official websites, bseh.org.in.

The candidates were given time to raise objections on answer key from November 21 to 25, 2019. To view the score, the candidates need to keep their roll number card handy.

HTET result 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on results in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the link ‘HTET result’

Step 4: Log-in using enrolment number, click ‘find result’

Step 5: Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

As many as 2,83,878 lakh candidates applied for the HTET of which 2,61,574 applicants appeared. OF them. 81,865 were men while 1,79,705 were women. This year, four transgenders have appeared for HTET.

In level 1, 78,879 candidates had appeared of which 3476 men passed while 4243 women candidates cleared the exam. In level (TGT), 1,00,047 candidates appeared of which 4003 men and 6764 women have qualified. The level 2 exam was conducted across 360 centres while level 1 test was held across 292 centres.

