BSEH Haryana D.El.Ed admit card release date announced

Haryana D.El.Ed admit card date: The Board of school education, Haryana (BSEH) will release the admit card for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) on December 26 at its official website bseh.org.in. The admit card for DElEd 2020 along with re-appear exams for the first year DElEd 2017 and second-year DElEd 2018 will also be released.

The Haryana D.El.Ed 2020 will be conducted on January 8, 2020. The D.El.Ed is a two-year programme to train in-service teachers. Those who could not clear the exam in the first attempt will be appearing for re-appear exam.

Haryana D.El.Ed admit card date: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website bseh.org.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link (the link will be activated from December 26)

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

It is mandatory for candidates to carry their admit card or HBSE DElEd hall ticket to the exam centres along with government-approved identity cards with them for identification and verification purposes.

Meanwhile, the BSEH recently conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET). As many as 2,83,878 lakh candidates had applied for the HTET of which 1.77 lakh appeared for the exams. The level 2 exam was conducted across 360 centres while level 1 test was held across 292 centres.

