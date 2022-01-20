BSEB DElEd 2020 result declared: Here’s how to check

BSEB DElEd Result 2020: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has declared Bihar BSEB DElEd Result 2020 on January 20, 2022. The candidates who appeared for the Diploma in Elementary Education Special exam can check their results from the official website – secondary.biharboardonline.com.

BSEB DElEd 2020 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website secondary.biharboardonline.com

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ tab on the home page

Step 3: Click on ‘Diploma in Elementary Education (Face to Face) / Special Exam’.

Step 4: A new window will open. Enter your college code and roll number, and click on ‘search’.

Step 5: Your result will be displayed. Save a copy for future use and reference.

Candidates are required to make sure all their official required documents are in order (such as Aadhar, birth certificate, eligibility qualification degree and such) for any final checks, if required.

Bihar Diploma in Elementary Education (Bihar DElEd) is an examination conducted and organised by Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). This exam is 2 hours 30 minutes long and is conducted in an offline mode in the OMR sheet.

BSEB is also responsible for conducting the examination at secondary level and departmental exams (not on yearly basis) such as diploma in Physical Education, Certificate in Physical Education and Teachers Training Examination, as per the terms and conditions laid out by the state government.