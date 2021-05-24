BSE Odisha TET 2021 answer key window open for challenges: How to raise objection

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has opened the window to challenge the answer key for the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021, which was conducted on April 9. The answer key is available on the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in.

The answer key was released for paper 1 and paper 2 separately on the official website on May 20. The window for challenging and raising objections opened on May 24 and will close on June 5.

BSE OTET 2021 Answer Key: How to Challenge

Step 1: Visit the official BSE Odisha website bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on “challenge OTET answer key”

Step 3: Enter your OTET roll number

Step 4: Check the answers and raise the objection

Step 5: Upload proof to support the objection

Step 6: Pay Rs 500 for each objection raised through credit card/ debit card/ net banking/ SBI challan

Step 7: Provide a savings bank account number so that in the event that the objection raised is correct, the money may be transferred back

Step 8: Submit and take a print-out of the acknowledgement slip for future reference

Soon after all the objections raised by candidates have been thoroughly examined by the board, the final answer key will be released. Prior to this, the OTET 2021 results will be declared by the board on their official website. The eligibility certificate that will be provided to all those who qualify for the examination will be valid for a period of 7 years.

The Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 was conducted for the recruitment of teachers for Class 1-8, in government, private unaided and private aided schools across the state.