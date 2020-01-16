BSE Odisha releases OSSTET admit card: How to download

OSSTET 2019 admit card has been released on the official website. The candidates can download the admit cards from the website. (Representational image) OSSTET 2019 admit card has been released on the official website. The candidates can download the admit cards from the website. (Representational image)

BSE Odisha OSSTET Admit Card 2020: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has released the admit cards for the Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET) 2020. The candidates can download the hall ticket at the official website, osstet.co.in.

OSSTET examination pattern: There will be two papers for OSSTET. Paper I will be conducted for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) in science/ arts, Hindi/ classical teacher and Paper 2 will be conducted for physical education teacher. The exam will have all questions in a multiple choice question ( MCQs) format. It will be held for a duration of the exam is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

OSSTET admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of OSSTET at osstet.co.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on OSSTET Admit Card 2019 link flashing on the homepage

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login credentials.

Step 4: Your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future reference.

To qualify, candidates need to secure 60 per cent marks in each of the papers. For reserved category candidates, the same cut-off is 50 per cent.

After clearing the examination the candidates will receive certificates by BSE Odisha. For any other queries related to examination such as eligibility, selection procedure or syllabus, contact 0671-2415460 (Ext-308). The helpline numbers shall remain open from 10 am to 6 pm.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd