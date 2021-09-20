BSE Odisha OTET Result 2021 declared, check direct link

BSE Odisha OTET Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha released the results for the state Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) on Monday, September 20, 2021. The candidates can check the result through the official website- bseodisha.ac.in.

The recruitment examination was conducted on April 9, 2021. The OTET is held to enrol teachers in class 1 to class 8. It is conducted in offline mode in two sets. Paper I is for the recruitment for class 1 to class 5 teachers and paper II is for class 6 to class 8.

Odisha OTET results 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the download ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

To qualify for the OTET, candidates will have to score at least 60 per cent. For candidates belonging to the reserved category, the minimum marks are 50 per cent.

The board had earlier released the answer key for both Paper I and Paper II separately. It is to be noted that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.