BSE Assam Grade 4 Result released: How to check

BSE Assam Grade 4 Result: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam today announced the results of the written examination of state level recruitment commission for class four posts which was held on August 21. Candidates can check the result at the official website– sebaonline.org.

The examination was conducted on an OMR sheet. The provisional result can be viewed by the candidate by entering their application number and password. It is the same password that was used during filling out the application form and to download the admit cards.

BSE Assam Grade 4 Result: How to check provisional result

Step 1: Go to the official website– sebaonline.org.

Step 2: Click on the link for the examination you appeared for

Step 3: Enter your credentials such as application number and password

Step 4: View the result and download for future reference

The candidates who passed the written test will be eligible to appear for the next level of test and verification of documents. The venues and dates for the next level will be announced later on the SEBA website.