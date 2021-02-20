BRO recruitment: Apply for 459 post, 10th pass can also apply

BRO recruitment: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) under the Ministry of Defence has invited applications for the post of General Reserve Engineer Force. A total of 459 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, bro.gov.in. Only male candidates need to apply and female candidates are not eligible.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates need to pass the exam. Candidates need to clear a written test worth 100 marks. The written test will be objective / subjective in nature and will be bilingual (Hindi and English). The objective part will be OMR-based, whereas the subjective part has to be answered in the answer sheet. Marks obtained in the written test will only be considered for the selection of candidates for further recruitment, as per the official notice.

Those who clear the written test will be eligible for physical efficiency tests and practical or trade tests. Candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks to be eligible for the job. Those from SC and ST category need to score 40 per cent marks.

BRO Recruitment: How to apply

Candidates can download the form from the official website, bro.gov.in, fill it and send at Commandant, GREF CENTRE, Dighi Camp, Pune – 411 015 through a registered post along with acknowledgment.

BRO Recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 18 years old to be eligible to apply. The upper age is capped at 27 years. Upper age will be relaxed for reserved category candidates as per govt norms.

Education: Applicants should have class 12 level of education with science subjects and two years of relevant certificate for draughtsman, storekeeper technical, laboratory assistant posts. For supervisor stores post, having a degree from a recognised institute is mandatory. For radio mechanics, multi-skilled worker posts, ones having class 10 level of education can also apply.

BRO Recruitment: Fee

An application fee of Rs 50 will be applicable. Those from SC, ST backgrounds and physically differently-abled candidates are exempted from paying the fee. The link to pay fee is available in the official notification.