BPSSC Steno ASI recruitment 2020: Apply for 133 posts for 12th pass, check details

BPSSC Steno ASI recruitment 2020: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Service Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the post of steno assistant sub-inspector. A total of 133 posts are to be filled through this recruitment programme. Interested can apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in from March 4 to March 30.

To pass the exam, candidates will have to pass a written exam. The test will have two question papers; both exams will be multiple choice questions (MCQs). In papper 1, general Hindi will have 100 marks in which candidates will have to score 30 marks. In paper two, 100 questions for general science will be asked for 200 marks. In section two, 0.2 marks will be deducted for wring answer.

BPSSC Steno ASI recruitment 2020: Eligibility

Education: Applicant must have cleared class 12 level of education and have a diploma in computer from a government approved institute.

Age: Applicant must be at least 18 years old. The upper age is capped at 25 years. For reserved category candidates the upper age is capped at 30 years, based on the category.

BPSSC Steno ASI recruitment 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the application link (the link is yet to be activated)

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment

BPSSC Steno ASI recruitment 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 700. For reserved category candidates the fee is Rs 400.

