BPSSC SI steno assistant main exam admit card released, download now

BPSSC admit card: The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) will release the admit cards for the main exam of the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector. Those who cleared the preliminary exam can download the main admit card from the official website — bpssc.bih.nic.in.

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission had started the registration for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector on April 18. All the selected candidates will have to undergo a medical examination.

BPSSC SI steno assistant main exam admit card: How to download

Step 1: Go to the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘Download Admit Card of Main Examination for the post of Steno Assistant Sub Inspector in Bihar Police.’

Step 3: A new page will open, click on admit card link

Step 4: Enter registration number and other details

Step 5: Download and take a print out

This main exam will consist of two papers. The first paper will be of general Hindi and will consist of 100 marks. There will be 100 questions and the duration of the same will be 1.5 hours.

Those scoring less than 30 will not be considered qualified. The second paper will also consist of 100 questions. The total marks will be 100 and the duration of the same will be 1.5 hours. In both prelims and mains, 0.2 marks will be deducted for wrong answers.

The selection will be done on the basis of written examinations, which will be divided into preliminary and mains.

