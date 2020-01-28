BPSSC SI Police prelims result declared at bpssc.bih.nic.in: How to check cut-off, direct link

BPSSC SI result: As many as 2,78,436 aspirants have qualified for the next round BPSSC SI result: As many as 2,78,436 aspirants have qualified for the next round

BPSSC SI result: Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has announced the result for the preliminary examination held for recruitment on the post of police sub inspector, sergeant, and assistant jail superintendent and assistant superintendent jail (ex-serviceman). The candidates can check their result at http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in. The commission had conducted the prelims on December 22, 2019.

In August last year, the BPSSC had released a notification inviting candidates to fill 2,064 vacancies for police sub inspector, 215 vacancies for sergeant post, 125 vacancies for assistant jail superintendent, and 42 vacancies for assistant jail superintendent (ex-servicemen). A total of 5,85,829 aspirants appeared for the prelims in two shifts.

BPSSC SI result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website – http://www.bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Results: Prelims Result of Examination for the post of Police Sub Inspector/Sergeant/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Direct recruitment)/Assistant Superintendent Jail (Ex-Serviceman) in Bihar Police. (Advt. No. 01/2019)’

Step 3: A pdf file will open

Step 4: The roll number of selected candidates will appear

Step 5: Check and if needed, take a print out of the sheet

As many as 2,78,436 aspirants have qualified for the next round while 1,96,980 failed. A total of 4,75,416 have appeared on the exam day. Check cut-off here. The main exam will be held in May. Keep checking this page for the admit card link.

The commission in a notice has said that they will shortlist candidates equal to 20 times the number of vacancies advertised. The aspirants will be selected on the basis of their scores in prelims, mains and physical test.

