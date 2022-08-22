BPSSC SI mark sheet 2022 released; how to check scores

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the BPSSC Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 marks sheet. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the mark sheet at the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.
The BPSSC SI result was declared on July 17. The recruitment drive will fill up 2,213 vacancies in the Bihar Police Department.
BPSSC SI marks sheet 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the marksheet link
Step 3: Enter the login credentials
Step 4: Click on submit to access the marksheet
Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference
The link to download mark sheets will remain active till September 4, 2022.
First published on: 22-08-2022 at 03:15:15 pm
