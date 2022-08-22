scorecardresearch
Monday, August 22, 2022

BPSSC SI mark sheet 2022 released; how to check scores

The BPSSC SI result was declared on July 17. The recruitment drive will fill up 2,213 vacancies in the Bihar Police Department. 

bpssc si marksCandidates who appeared in the exam can download the mark sheet at the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in. Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the BPSSC Police Sub Inspector and Sergeant exam, 2020 marks sheet. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download the mark sheet at the official website at bpssc.bih.nic.in.

BPSSC SI marks sheet 2022: How to download 

Step 1: Visit the official website – bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the marksheet link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: Click on submit to access the marksheet

Step 5: Download and take a printout for future reference

 The link to download mark sheets will remain active till September 4, 2022. 

