BPSSC mains result 2018 declared for 1717 SI posts, check at bpssc.bih.nic.in

BPSSC result 2018: The result of Police Sub-Inspector main examination has been released by the Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) on August 5. All those candidates who had appeared for the same can check their respective results at the official website — bpssc.bih.nic.in. The prelims examination was conducted on March 11 to fill up 1,717 vacancies of Sub-Inspector (daroga) in Bihar police. Around 4.2 lakh candidates had attempted the same, at over 700 examination centres. A total of 29,359 candidates have cleared the preliminary round.

A total of 10161 candidates have qualified for the PET that will be held in September, the exact dates will be mailed to the successful aspirants.

BPSSC result 2018: Steps to check main exam score

Step 1: Log on to the official website — bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘Results: Preliminary written exam for the post of Police Sub Inspector with Bihar Police’

Step 3: A PDF file will open displaying the result data and roll numbers of the qualified candidates

Step 4: Download the same and take a printout for future reference

As per reports, the number of candidates shortlisted for the main examination is 20 times more than the number of vacancies. Also, out of 1717 vacancies, 675 posts were for lady constables.

