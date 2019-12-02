BPSSC enforcement sub-inspector recruitment: Apply for 212 posts, salary up to Rs 1.12 lakh

BPSSC enforcement SI recruitment 2019: Apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in. (Representational image) BPSSC enforcement SI recruitment 2019: Apply at bpssc.bih.nic.in. (Representational image)

BPSSC enforcement sub-inspector recruitment: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has invited applications for the post of enforcement sub-inspector. The online applications will begin from December 8 and will remain open till January 6, 2020. Interested will be able to apply at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 212 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the preliminary exam, main exam, physical eligibility test and document verification. In both prelims and mains, there will be negative marking where 0.2 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

BPSSC enforcement sub-inspector recruitment: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 21 years of age to be eligible to apply. The upper age limit is capped at 42 years, however, relaxation in the upper age limit is available for reserved category candidates.

Education: Candidates need to have at least a graduate-level degree to be eligible to apply.

BPSSC enforcement sub-inspector recruitment: Fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 700, however, for SC/ST category candidates the fee is Rs 400.

BPSSC enforcement sub-inspector recruitment: Salary

Candidates will get a salary in the range of Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400.

