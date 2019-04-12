BPSSC Bihar Police SI result for main exam declared: How to download scorecard

BPSSC Bihar Police SI result: The Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has declared the result for recruitment exam conducted to hire at the post of sub-inspector in the Bihar police at the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in. A total of 1717 vacancies are to be filled by this recruitment process.

The result is for the Mains and physical efficiency test (PET) conducted on March 9, 2019. The link has been activated and candidates can check their score till April 21, 2019 after which it would be deactivated.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI result: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpssc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘scorecard for the post of Police sub0inspector’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page, click on a link

Step 4: Log-in using roll number, date of birth

Step 5: Result will appear

Candidates need to download result and take print out for future reference.

