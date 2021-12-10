BPSSC Bihar Police SI admit card released; check how to download

Bihar Police Sub-ordinate Services Commission (BPSSC) has released the admit card for Bihar Police Sub-inspector 2020 exam. The preliminary exam will be conducted on December 12 in two shifts. The candidates can download the admit card from the official website- bpssc.bih.nic.in

A total of 1998 posts of Sub-Inspector and 215 posts of sergeant will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates have to carry their vaccination certificates to the exam hall to appear for the exam.

BPSSC Bihar Police SI admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Download and take a printout of the admit card

Meanwhile, the Central Selection Board of Constable (CSBC) recently declared the Bihar Police Constable exam result 2021. The written exam was conducted on March 14 and 21, 2021. A total of 10,20,471 candidates had appeared in the Bihar Police Constable examination out of which the candidature of 538 applicants was cancelled.