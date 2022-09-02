scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 02, 2022

BPSC Prelims: Commission withdraws decision to hold preliminary test in two sittings

The preliminary test of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) of the BPSC will be held ‘in one sitting', and not in two days as announced earlier.

The BPSC will soon announce a fresh date for the preliminary test of the CCE-2022.

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) in Patna has withdrawn its decision to hold the BPSC exam in two shifts a day after a massive protest was held by civil services aspirants against the new pattern of the upcoming preliminary tests. An official statement notified that the decision has been withdrawn.

BPSC 67th CCE Prelims to be held in two shifts, revised schedule released

Now, the preliminary test of the 67th Combined Competitive Examination (CCE) of the BPSC will be held ‘in one sitting’, and not in two days as announced earlier.

“The decision to hold the forthcoming preliminary test of the BPSC in one sitting was taken at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday. The old pattern will be followed and the next preliminary test of the BPSC will be held in one sitting only,” according to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

Earlier, the BPSC had announced that the preliminary test of the 67th CCE-2022 would be held in two days – September 20 and 22 – in view of the large number of applicants registered for the exam.

Now, the Commission will soon announce a fresh date for the preliminary test of the CCE-2022.

Civil services aspirants on Wednesday were protesting in Patna against the new pattern of the examination that had been announced by the BPSC. The police baton charged the protesters after they became aggressive.

Several people suffered minor injuries in the lathi charge. The protesting candidates were chased away by the police and some of them were detained for disrupting law and order.

The preliminary test of the 67th CCE was earlier held on May 8 but it was cancelled after the question paper was leaked. The Economic Offences Unit of Bihar Police is investigating the matter and it has so far arrested 18 people, including seven government officials.

