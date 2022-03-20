List of government jobs to apply this week

For those looking to utilise their weekends to apply for jobs, here’s a list of government jobs with ongoing registration process. From SIDBI Grade ‘A’ to BPSC’s recruitment for Headmasters and many more — here’s a list of government jobs available.

Candidates should remember to check the eligibility criteria, number of vacancies, application process and last date to apply through the given official websites for each job listed below.

— BPSC Headmasters posts

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification for the recruitment of Headmasters in senior secondary schools under the state education department. A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission.

Last date to apply: March 28

Where to apply: onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

— SIDBI Assistant Manager Grade A

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the General stream. The application process began on March 4.

A total of 100 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive. The exam will be held on April 16 and the candidates who qualify this exam will then be called for interview. The interview will be held in May 2022.

Last date to apply: March 24

Where to apply: sidbi.in

— West Bengal Civil Service exam 2022

The West Bengal Public Service Commission (WBPSC) has begun the application process for the WBCS 2022 from March 3, 2022. The WBCS 2022 recruitment drive comprises two stages — written examination and personality test.

Last date to apply: March 24

Where to apply: wbpsc.gov.in

— HPPSC Assistant Engineer

The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is inviting application for the posts of Assistant Engineer. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 76 vacancies of Assistant Engineers in the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission.

Last date to apply: April 12

Where to apply: hppsc.hp.gov.in

— TNPSC Group 2 exam

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission is accepting applications for TNPSC Group 2 exam. The process for submitting application forms began on February 23 and will conclude on March 23, 2022. As per the schedule, the prelims exam will take place on May 21 between 9:30 am-12:30 pm.

Last date to apply: March 23

Where to apply: apply.tnpscexams.in