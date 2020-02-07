BPSC State Home department recruitment: Applications begin for 553 assistant prosecution officer posts, check details

BPSC State Home department recruitment: A total of 553 posts are advertised to be filled under this recruitment process BPSC State Home department recruitment: A total of 553 posts are advertised to be filled under this recruitment process

BPSC State Home department recruitment: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the official notification to recruit in the state home department. A total of 553 posts are advertised to be filled under this recruitment process. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The post will be assistant prosecution officer. The registration process has begun from today – February 7, 2020 and will conclude on February 21. The last date to make payment is February 26 and the online application form facility will end on March 6, as per the official notification.

BPSC State Home department recruitment: Eligibility

Education: Applicants should have a graduate level degree from a recognized college.

Age: The applicant should be at least 21 years old, the upper age limit is 37 years. Fro reserved categiry candidates the upper age limit is relaxed till 40 and 42 years, depending upon the category.

BPSC State Home department recruitment: Selection process

Applicants will have to clear two exams. The preliminary exam alone will consist of two papers. The first exam will be general and constitute of 100 marks while the second exam will be of 150 marks. For every qeing answer 1/4th of marks alloted to the question will be deducted.

BPSC State Home department recruitment: Fee

Applicants will have to pay Rs 600 as fee. For reserved category candidates the fee will be Rs 150.

Interested candidates can apply through the website, bpsc.bih.nic.in till February 21, 2020.

