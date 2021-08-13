BPSC releases exam calendar 2021, 67th CCE prelims to be held in December

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an exam calendar for upcoming recruitment in state government jobs. The commission has only notified the dates of the exam and not the notification dates. Candidates can check the calendar on the official website – bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the 67th CCE prelims exam will be conducted on Dec 12, 2021. The motor-vehicle supervisor competitive exam will be conducted on September 17 and 18, Assistant professor – civil engineering, assistant professor – computer science and engineering, assistant professor – electrical and electronics engineering on September 21. Child development project authority prelims exam will be held on October 31.

The commission in an earlier notification had declared the dates of assistant engineer exam 2021. As per the notification, the exam will be conducted from September 24 to 27 for civil, mechanical, and electrical engineering disciplines. Candidates can check the exam schedule on the official website – bih.bihar.nic.in.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be held in March 2021 but was postponed due to the rise in Covid-19 cases across the state. The exams were initially scheduled to be conducted on March 21 and 22, 28 and 29, 2020 but was then postponed due to Covid and the resulting lockdown.