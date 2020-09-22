BPSC releases dates for Assistant Engineers recruitment exams, check schedule

BPSC exam calendar 2020: Check dates for Assistant Engineers recruitment exams. Representational image/ file

BPSC exam calendar 2020: The Bihar Public Service commission (BPSC) released dates for recruitment examinations for the post of assistant engineers in civil, electrical, and mechanical stream. The recruitment examination which was earlier postponed due to COVID-19 lockdown will now be held between December to April. The online recruitment exams will be held on December 12, 13 and then on April 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, 18, 24 and 25.

A total of 31 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment drive of which 10 posts are for mechanical and 21 for civil engineering.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates will have to clear a written exam which will be conducted in which those having 40 per cent marks will be considered passed. For SC, ST and PwD candidates, the passing marks are 36.5 per cent, 34 per cent and 32 per cent marks. The exam will have six papers of which four are mandatory and two are elective.

The commission has recently advertised for the 66th combined competitive exam (CCE). The application process will begin on September 28. A total of 562 vacancies are to be filled through this recruitment process.

Meanwhile, BPSC has also invited applications for 605 vacancies for several teaching posts from the assistant professor, lecturer to head of the department in state-run engineering and polytechnic institutes.

