BPSC releases Bihar government jobs calendar for 2020, dates for pending recruitment exams

BPSC releases Bihar government jobs calendar for 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released an exam calendar for upcoming recruitment in the state government jobs. In the ongoing month of February, a notification for recruitment for motor vehicle driver will be released.

Notification for the 31st Bihar Justice Service Competitive exam will be released in the first week of March and the preliminary exam for the same will be held in the first week of May and the main in July 2020.

Apart from the notification, BPSC has also announced the exam dates for the pending recruitment exams. While the preliminary exam for 66th Competitive Competition exam will be held in the last week of June, for the assistant Public Prosecution Officer Competition examination, the prelims will be held in the second week of May.

The assistant forest conservator competitive exam for which the prelims has been conducted, however, there was no announcement of the main exam date. BPSC has however announced that the main exam for this recruitment drive will be held in May and result for it will be declared in October.

For several assistant engineering posts, recruitment exams will be held in March. This will be tier-II or Main exam and result for this will be announced in May.

