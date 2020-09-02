BPSC recruitment for engineering faculty: Apply for 605 posts, salary up to Rs 1.31 lakh

BPSC engineering faculty recruitment 2020: Apply at bpsc.gov.in (Representational image)

BPSC recruitment for engineering faculty: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for several teaching posts from the assistant professor, lecturer to head of the department in state-run engineering and polytechnic institutes. A total of 605 vacancies have been advertised. Interested can apply at bpsc.gov.in.

The registration process will begin from September 4 to 21. The last date to submit the fee online will be September 25. The application process will be closed on October 5. Candidates can submit the hard copy of the application form till October 12 by 5 pm.

BPSC recruitment for engineering faculty: Vacancy details

Head of Department, Automobile Engineering – 2

Lecturer, Mechanical engineering – 166

Lecturer, Electronic engineering – 131

Assistant professor, civil engineering – 306

The applications will be shortlisted on various aspects including academic record and research which will have a weightage of 20 marks and a written exam to evaluate knowledge of technical skills for 40 marks. Selected candidates will be called for interview and then 25 marks for work experience.

BPSC recruitment for engineering faculty: Fee

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750. SC, ST candidates from the state and females from all categories residing in Bihar will have to pay Rs 200. For PwD candidates with 40 per cent of more disability, the fee is Rs 200.

BPSC recruitment for engineering faculty: Salary

Those selected at the post of HOD will get a salary at Rs 1,31,400. Assistant professors will be paid Rs 57,700 and lecturers will get Rs 56,100 as a monthly salary.

