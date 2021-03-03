BPSC recruitment 2021: Graduates can apply for 55 CDPO vacancies

BPSC recruitment 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification inviting candidates for the recruitment of Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) under the Social Welfare Department. BPSC will fill 55 vacancies of CDPO through this recruitment process. The candidates have to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The application process for the CDPO recruitment exam begins on March 5 and will end on April 1.

The minimum educational qualification required for applying for this post is graduation from any recognised university. The candidate’s age should be between 21 and 37 years as on August 1, 2021, to apply for this post. However, relaxation will be provided in the upper age limit as per government rules.

The selected candidates will be eligible for a level 9 pay scale of 53,100 to 1,67,800.

Candidates will be selected for the CDPO posts on the basis of a preliminary exam, a main written exam and an interview. The preliminary examination will be of 150 marks having objective type general knowledge questions. The exam will be of 2 hours duration.