BPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 114 jobs for engineers; check eligibility, how to apply

BPSC recruitment 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the post of assistant engineer and sub-assistant engineer at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. A total of 114 posts are vacant and to be filled through this recruitment process.

The registration process will begin from March 19, 2019 and will conclude on April 2, 2019. Candidates can pay the fee through online mode till April 5, 2019, and the application process will close on April 10, 2019.

BPSC recruitment 2019: Eligibility

Education: Candidates must have a relevant degree from an AICTE approved college or university.

Age: Candidates must be at least 21 years old as on August 1, 2018, and not older than 37 years old. For reserved category candidates and females the upper age limit is 37 years and for SC/ST candidates the upper age limit is 42 years.

BPSC recruitment 2019: Vacancy details

Total – 114

Assistant engineer – 31

Sub-assistant engineer – 83

BPSC recruitment 2019: Selection process

To be eligible for the job, candidates will have to appear for the written exam in which candidates will have to appear for four compulsory and two elective subjects. Candidates will have to score the minimum qualifying marks of 30 to be eligible for the recruitment. The date of exam is not declared yet.

BPSC recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘apply online’ next to engineer posts

Step 3: Click on ‘new registration’

Step 4: Register using phone number/email id

Step 5: Log-in using registration number

Step 6: Fill form, upload documents

Step 7: Make payment

The application link will only be open from March 19 onwards.

BPSC recruitment 2019: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 750 as application fee. Those belonging to SC, ST category from Bihar, PwD category candidates will have to pay Rs 200.

