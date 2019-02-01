Bihar BPSC civil service prelims date announced, check updates

BPSC Prelims: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the date of the preliminary exam for the state civil service recruitment exam on its official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam for recruitment at the post of assistant will be conducted on March 17 across exam centres in Bihar.

The application process for the same has been closed and the admit card is yet to be announced. According to standard procedure, the hall ticket can be expected to be released in the first week of March. The exam will be objective-type MCQ based test. It will be conducted in a computer-based testing format.

The selection process for assistant includes preliminary exam followed by the main exam. Candidates having a degree from any recognised university can apply for the same.

To be eligible to appear for the BPSC civil service exam, the applicant should be at least 21 years of age but not more than 37 years for unreserved category candidates. For candidates belonging to OBC the highest age limit is 40 years and for SC, ST 42 years category candidates.

Meanwhile, BPSC has released result for assistant engineering prelims exam yesterday. The BPSC has also announced the cut-off list for the Mains exam, applications for which will begin soon. Read the complete story here – BPSC assistant engineer result.

A total of 10,106 candidates have cleared the exam. The BPSC has also released the list of cut-off for the mains exam which will be the second leg of the recruitment round.

To qualify candidates belonging to unreserved category need 66 marks. The cut-off for female candidates (unreserved) and SC category candidates is 47 and for ST, EBC, BC and PwD category is 54, 48, 56, and 47 marks respectively.

