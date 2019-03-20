Toggle Menu
BPSC Prelims assistant 2018 answer key released, steps to raise objections

BPSC Prelims assistant answer key: If any candidate who appeared for the exam finds any error in the answer keys, can raise objections with the BPSC. Objections along with supportive proofs should reach the BPSC office by 5 pm, April 1, 2019.

BPSC answer key released at bpsc.bih.nic,in

BPSC Prelims assistant answer key: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the preliminary exam conducted for the post of assistant on its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. The exam was conducted on March 17, 2019 across 127 centres.

If any candidate who appeared for the exam finds any error in the answer keys, can raise objections with the BPSC. Objections along with supportive proofs should reach the BPSC office by 5 pm, April 1, 2019.

Candidates will have to post the same to the address, ‘Joint secretary examination control, Bihar Public Serbie Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Beli Road, Patna.

The objections should be in the format prescribed by the BPSC

BPSC assistant prelims answer key: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘answer key- general knowledge’
Step 3: A PDF will open

Download the answer key and check it thoroughly.

This is a provisional answer key. A final answer key will be released after receiving discrepancies, suggestions and objections from students on which a panel will discuss and decide whether or not to accept the raised questions. The final key will be released at bpsc.bih.nic.in, after which no objections will be accepted by the BPSC.

