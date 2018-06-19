BPSC prelims admit card 2018: Released, download at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC prelims admit card 2018: The admit card will be available to download till June 29, 2018. BPSC prelims admit card 2018: The admit card will be available to download till June 29, 2018.

BPSC prelims admit card 2018: The Bihar Public Servivce Commission on Tuesday released the admit card for the 63rd Common Combined competitive preliminary examination. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The admit card will be available to download till June 29, 2018. The examination will be held on July 1 at various centres across the state between 12 noon to 2 pm.

BPSC prelims admit card 2018: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: In the new tab, enter your used id and password

Step 4: Admit card will be appeared on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

