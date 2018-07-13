BPSC prelims 2018: Answer keys released for combined competitive exam at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC prelims 2018: The answer keys are available at bpsc.bih.nic.in BPSC prelims 2018: The answer keys are available at bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC prelims 2018: The Bihar Public Service Commission on Thursday released the answer keys for the 63rd common combined competitive preliminary examination. All the candidates who will appear for the examination can download the answer keys from the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The BPSC preliminary examination was held on July 1 at various centres across the state between 12 pm to 2 pm.

BPSC preliminary 2018 answer key: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official BPSC website mentioned above

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the answer key link for general studies.

Step 3: Answer key will open in pdf format.

Step 4: Check and download.

All those candidates who wish to raise objection have to fill the form available on the official website. The last date to submit the objections is July 25, 2018 till 5 pm. The candidates have to fill their name, roll number and address along with the objection. The objection form has to be sent via speed post and the candidates should mention the name of the examination on the envelope.

About BPSC

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) conducts and selects applicants for civil service jobs in Bihar according to the merits of the applicants and the rules of reservation. The commission is comprised of seven members including its Chairman. Shishir Sinha is currently the Chairman of BPSC

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd