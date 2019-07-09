Toggle Menu
BPSC Mains answer key 2019 released: How to download, raise objections

BPSC Mains answer key 2019: If candidates find any error in any of the answer leys they can raise an objection against the same by July 19, 5 pm. Candidates can download format and answer key from the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

BPSC assistant main answer key 2109: Download from bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

BPSC Mains answer key 2019: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the answer key for the Bihar civil services mains written exam at its official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam conducted from July 27 to March 31, 2019 can download the same.

The exam was conducted for six subjects and all of them have been uploaded at the website. If candidates find any error in any of the answer leys they can raise an objection against the same by July 19, 5 pm. The candidates will have to submit their objection to ‘Secretary cum exam controller, Bihar Public Service Commission, Jawaharlal Nehru Marg, Rai Bareilly, Patna – 800001’. Candidates will have to write the name of exam and advertisement number on the envelope.

The candidates need to send their objections in the prescribed format. One needs to send supporting evidence along with the name of the exam, name of candidate, roll number along with the objection.

BPSC Mains answer key 2019: Format of objection

BPSC Mains answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the answer key link
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: A PDF will open, download

The recruitment examination was conducted from March 27 to 31, 2019 to fill a total of 1,284 vacant posts.  Those who have cleared the Mains examination, have to appear for the document verification round. The dates of the document verification will be released, after the declaration of results.

