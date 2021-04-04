BPSC 66th main exam 2021: Check application process details, eligibility criteria, paper pattern

BPSC main exam 2021: Bihar Public Service Commission is going to conduct the BPSC 66th combined competitive main exam on June 5. BPSC has already published the schedule of online application for the main exam as well as the detailed advertisement at bpsc.bih.nic.in. Those who have qualified the preliminary exam will now be able to appear in the main exam. The BPSC 66th main exam will be held to fill up 691 vacancies.

BPSC 66th main application form is scheduled to start online at the official website on April 6. The last date to apply online for the main exam is April 30. In addition to submission of the online application, candidates have to send a hard copy of the application form along with copies of specified testimonials and documents through speed post or registered post. The last date of receipt of the hard copy of the application form is May 7 till 5 pm in the evening.

The commission has furnished detailed instructions regarding the terms and conditions for appearing in the main exam in the official advertisement. In addition, the complete process to apply online for the main exam is also detailed in the latest advertisement. According to it, candidates are required to pay an application fee amount in order to apply for the main exam.

The BPSC 66th main exam application fee amount is Rs 750 for general candidates. However, the fee amount for SC/ST of the state of Bihar, female candidates of Bihar and PWD candidates is only Rs 200. All other categories are considered under general and they have to pay the total amount of Rs 750.

The commission has indicated the BPSC 66th CCE main syllabus for the convenience of preparations. The syllabus indicates that there will be four papers in the exam. There will be a paper on General Hindi carrying 100 marks. Likewise, two papers will be there from the topic of general studies each carrying 300 marks. Finally, candidates have to choose the subject of the fourth paper carrying 300 marks.

It may be noted that the main exam is descriptive in nature and unlike the prelims, there are no objective type questions in the main exam. As such, the commission releases the BPSC 66th CCE answer key 2021 for the prelims exam only. However, candidates must keep in mind that they have to pen down the answers themselves while only 3 hours time will be given for completing each paper. The question paper of the main exam is set in English, Hindi and Urdu.

Candidates may note that just like the prelims exam, the BPSC 66th CCE 2021 admit card will be issued by the commission to registered candidates for the main exam. Those who apply online on or before the last date and successfully send the hard copy of their application form to the commission as per schedule before the last date are issued the admit cards. It releases through candidate login at the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in only.

Once the Main exam is over, the BPSC 66th CCE 2021 Results will be announced, date of which will be published later. The result indicates the list of qualifiers who become eligible to appear in the final interview and document verification stage. The interview carries a total of 120 marks. The merit in the Main exam and Final Interview is considered together for drawing the final merit lists.