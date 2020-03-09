BPSC judicial services notification 2020 released: Eligibility, exam pattern and other details

BPSC judicial services notification 2020: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image) BPSC judicial services notification 2020: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

BPSC judicial services 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the judicial services competitive exam. A total of 221 posts are to be filled through this recruitment drive. The application process has begun and the applicants can visit the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in to apply. The registration process will begin from March 12 and conclude on March 28.

Candidates can pay fee till April 3 and submit duly filled application form till April 13. To be selected for the post, candidates will have to appear for two exams. The first exam will be for 100 marks and consist if general awareness while the second exam will be of 150 marks. Selected candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination too.

BPSC judicial services 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on BPSC judicial services link (to be activated on scheduled dates)

Step 3: Register using personal details

Step 4: Fill form using details, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit

BPSC judicial services 2020: Fee

Candidates have t pay Rs 600 as application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 150.

BPSC judicial services 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant should be at least 22 years of age. The upper age is capped at 40 years. Age will be calculated as on August 1, 2019.

Education: Applicant should have obtained at least a graduate level degree from a recognised higher education institute.

To clear the exam, applicants need to score at least 45 per cent marks, for the reserved category the cut-off is 40 per cent. Those who clear prelims will be called for the main test followed by the interview round.

