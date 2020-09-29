BPSC judicial services, combined exam postponed

BPSC recruitment exams postponed (Representational image)

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) postponed the 31st Bihar Judicial Services exam scheduled to be held on October 7 and the 65th Combined Main competitive exam scheduled to be held on October 13, 14, and 20. The exams will now be held in November and December. As per the tentative scheduled released by the commission, the Main exam will be held on November 25, 16, and 18 while the judicial services exam will be conducted on December 6

Earlier, a group of aspiring judicial officers had filed a plea in the Supreme Court seeking postponement of the recruitment exam due to the pandemic. They had alleged that these exams are also likely to cause a serious breach of public health. It is submitted that schools and colleges might become the breeding ground for the spread of the pandemic as thousands of candidates would gather from various places at their respective examination centres.

Meanwhile, BPSC has invited applications for the 66th combined competitive exam (CCE) for a total of 562 vacancies. The registration process is open till October 20.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd