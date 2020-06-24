BPSC Judicial Services, Combined Competitive exam dates announced

BPSC recruitment: Check calendar at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image) BPSC recruitment: Check calendar at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational image)

BPSC academic calendar 2020: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released new exam dates for the combined competitive exam (CCE) and judicial services competitive exam. The 31st Bihar Judicial Services (prelims) competitive exam will be held on August 9. The 65th Combined Competitive Main exam will be held on August 4, 5, and 7. These exam dates are tentative and can be revised in case the COVID situation worsens, as per the official notification.

Through Bihar Judicial services, the BPSC had filled 221 vacancies for the post of civil judge in junior grade. While through Bihar CCE, 423 vacancies will be filled. Thus, the two exams alone have over 600 vacancies. Every year, thousands of candidates apply for these government recruitment exams.

A total of 2,57,247 students had appeared for the BPSC Competitive exam of which 6517 were shortlisted to appear for the Main exam. The BPSC CCE Mains was to be conducted on July 12, 13, 14, and 16, 2020. The exams were to be conducted in single session, however, the same might not be applicable now. Exact details will be available once the admit card is released.

For the judicial services exam, the deadline was extended several times before announcing the dates. To be selected for the post, candidates will have to appear for two exams.

The first exam will be for 100 marks and consist if general awareness while the second exam will be of 150 marks. Selected candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination too.

