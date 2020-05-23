BPSC judicial services application deadline extended

BPSC judicial services: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational Image) BPSC judicial services: Apply at bpsc.bih.nic.in (Representational Image)

BPSC judicial services: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has extended the application deadline for the judicial services exam. Now, candidates can register till July 3 and pay the exam fee till July 8. The last date to send the application form has been extended till July 15. Those who have not yet applied can do so at bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This is the second time that the dates have been extended. The revised dates of the exams, however, are yet to be announced. To pass the recruitment exam, candidates will have to obtain at least 45 per cent marks, for the reserved category the minimum marks are 40 per cent. Those who clear prelims will be called for the main test followed by the interview round.

BPSC judicial services: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form, upload images

Step 5: Make payment, submit form

BPSC judicial services: Fee

Candidates have t pay Rs 600 as application fee. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 150.

BPSC judicial services: Exam pattern

To be selected for the post, candidates will have to appear for two exams. The first exam will be for 100 marks and consist if general awareness while the second exam will be of 150 marks. Selected candidates will have to undergo document verification and medical examination too.

