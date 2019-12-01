BPSC Judicial Service results 2019 declared, steps to check marks, cut-off

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 30th Bihar Judicial Service exam results on the official website. (Representational Image) Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 30th Bihar Judicial Service exam results on the official website. (Representational Image)

BPSC results: Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared the 30th Bihar Judicial Service exam results. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check their results from the official website-http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Siya Shruti has secured the top position which is followed by Shashank Sheakhar and Gaurav who have secured the second and third position, respectively. The BPSC Judicial Service exam was conducted in three phases-preliminary written exam, main written exam and interview – the result so declared is the final one. The names of the selected candidates have been released in the form of a PDF.

BPSC Judicial Service results 2019: Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website-http://www.bpsc.bih.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that says, ‘Final results and cut off marks for Bihar Judicial service Competitive Exam’

Step 3: A PDF will the names of selected students will open on the screen.

Step 4: Check the results and download for future reference.

Along with the results, the cut-off marks have also been released on the official website. The final selection of the candidates has been done on the basis of the main written exam and interview.

Marks of all the candidates who appeared for the written examination will be available on the official website soon under the heading ‘Marksheet.’ Candidates will be able to check their marks using their roll number and date of birth.

For all latest Govt Jobs 2019, Railway Jobs, Bank Jobs and SSC Jobs log on to IndianExpress.com. We bring you fastest and relevant notifications on Bank, Railways and Govt Jobs. Stay Connected.

For all the latest Jobs News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd