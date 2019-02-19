Toggle Menu
BPSC Judicial Service Main exams 2018 postponed

BPSC Judicial Service Main exam: Bihar Public Service Commission had in February released the result of the preliminary exam. The online registration for the main exam had started from January 14 and end on January 23.

Bihar Judicial Service exam: The result of prelims was released last month. (representational image)

BPSC Judicial Service Main exam: The Bihar Public Service Commission 30th Judicial Service main written exams are postponed. The BPSC exam were scheduled to held on February 20, 23 and 25 and 26, 2019 in one shift. However, the new dates for the Judicial Service main written exam will be released soon, as per the Commission.

As many as 349 posts will be filled through the recruitment examination.

BPSC Main examination pattern:

General knowledge and current affairs: 150 marks

Elementary general science: 100

General Hindi: 100

General English: 100

Law of evidence and procedure: 150

The selection will be done on the basis of marks scored in the preliminary and main examination.

