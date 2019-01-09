BPSC judicial service main exam 2018 dates released, apply from February

BPSC Judicial Service Main exam: After releasing the result of the preliminary examination, the Bihar Public Service Commission has announced the dates of 30th Bihar Judicial Service main written exam. The BPSC exam will be held on February 20, 23 and 25 and 26, 2019. The Judicial service main exam will be conducted in sections. On the above mentioned days, the exam will be held only in one shift from 2 pm to 5 pm. On February 24, the exam will be conducted in two shifts from 10 am to 1 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm.

Meanwhile, the application process has also begun. Candidates who submit the application fee online will have access to fill online application the following day from 11 am onwards, according to the official release. Candidates are advised to send the applications fee by January 23, 2019. The online application process will begin from January 14 and end on January 23, 2019.

The admit card for BPSC Judicial service Main exam will be released one week before the examination on the official website, bpsc.bih.nic. The expected date for the admit cards is post-February 10, 2018, according to official notification.

No admit cards will be sent by post candidates will have to download them from the website. Additionally, no candidates will be allowed to enter the exam hall without the admit card.

BPSC Judicial Service Main exam schedule – check here

February 20 – General Hindi (noon)

February 21 – General English (noon)

February 22 – General Knowledge (noon)

February 23 – Elementary general science (noon)

February 24 – Law of evidence and procedure ( morning shift)

February 24 – Constitutional and administrative law of India (afternoon shift)

February 26 – Law of transfer of property and principal of equity, law of trust and specific relief (afternoon)

February 27 – Law of contract

February 28 – Commercial law

Candidates will have to send the hard copy of online application form and supporting documents of academic qualification, age, caste and PwD certificates, if required, to the Patna-based headquarters.

The last date to send the documents early so it reaches the office before February 5, 2019 till 5 pm.

