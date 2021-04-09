BPSC invites applications for Assistant Audit officer posts, know when and where to apply

Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has invited applications for the position of assistant audit officer (Bihar Audit Services) in the Audit Directorate. The registration process will begin on April 17. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the post at the official website of BPSC on bpsc.bih.nic.in. The last date to register is May 15. A total of 138 positions will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Eligibility:

— Candidates with a bachelor’s degree in Commerce, Economics, Statistics, and Mathematics or degree in MBA (Finance), CA, or ICAI from any recognised university or institutions can apply for the positions.

— Candidates must be of minimum 21 years. For male candidates, the upper age limit is 37 years and for female candidates, it is 40 years.

The application fee for general candidates is Rs 600. For candidates belonging to SC/ST and other backward classes, the application fee is Rs 150. The fee is to be paid in online mode only.

The selection process will comprise of two steps — written test (preliminary and main) and interview round. For the preliminary test, candidates will have to answer 150 marks questions in two hours. Qualified candidates will be able to appear for the main examination. After qualifying in the main exams, candidates will be called for an interview round, which will be of 120 marks.