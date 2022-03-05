scorecardresearch
Saturday, March 05, 2022
BPSC invites applications for 6421 headmaster posts; check eligibility criteria

The online application process began on March 5 and the last date to apply is March 28. 

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi I |
March 5, 2022 5:37:20 pm
bpscInterested candidates can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) released a notification for the recruitment of Headmasters in senior secondary schools under the state education department. A total of 6,421 vacancies have been notified by the commission. Interested candidates can apply online at onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in

Eligibility criteria:

Age: Candidates applying for the posts should fulfill the following eligibility criteria:

Academic qualification: Should be a citizen of India and a resident of Bihar State.

– Must be post-graduate from recognized university with at least 50 per cent marks.

– Must be BEd/BA Ed/BSc Ed from recognized institution.

– Qualified in the ‘Teacher Eligibility Test’ conducted for teachers appointed on or after 2012

Experience: Minimum 10 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in State

Government School under Panchayati Raj institution or Municipal Body institution.

(ii) Minimum 12 Years of continuous service on the post of Secondary Teacher in School

having permanent affiliation from C.B. S.EA.C. SE./BSEB.

(iii) Minimum 08 Years of continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in State

Government School under Panchayati Raj Institution or Municipal Body Institution.

(iv) Minimum l0 Years of continuous service on the post of Senior Secondary Teacher in the school having permanent affiliation from C.B.S.M.C.S.E./ B.S.E.B.

The calculation of experience shall be made on the basis of date ofjoining or from the date of acquiring training qualification, whichever is later.

 

