Friday, August 05, 2022

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Result declared at bpsc.bih.nic.in; check how to download

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in. The result PDF will have details — such as roll number, name, merit serial, Gender — of the shortlisted candidates.

By: Careers Desk | New Delhi |
August 5, 2022 2:29:38 pm
BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022, Sarkari naukriBPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: This year, the exam was conducted on May 31 at 25 centres located in Patna, Bihar. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has declared result for the Headmaster recruitment exam 2022. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their score at the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

This year, the exam was conducted on May 31 at 25 centres located in Patna, Bihar. A total of 13,055 candidates appeared for the headmaster recruitment exam this time.

BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022 Result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads, ‘Results: Headmaster in Senior Secondary Schools Written (Objective) Competitive Examination’

Step 3: The result PDF will open in a new window.

Step 4: Scroll down to check your name.

Step 5: Download and save for future reference.

The result PDF will have details — such as roll number, name, merit serial, Gender — of the shortlisted candidates. Candidates are advised to check all these details minutely to ensure there is no spelling or factual error.

The final answer key for the general knowledge section of the BPSC Headmaster Recruitment exam was released by the Bihar Public Service Commission on May 31. According to the result update released by BPSC, a total of 12,547 candidates have not received the minimum qualifying marks, and only 421 candidates have been able to secure a successful score.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:29:38 pm
First published on: 05-08-2022 at 02:29:38 pm

