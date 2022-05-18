BPSC Headmaster recruitment 2022: List of ineligible candidates released

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released a list of candidates who are not eligible to appear for the Headmaster recruitment examination. Candidates can visit the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in — to check the list.

The commission has released two lists of ineligible applicants. The first list contains the names of candidates who are over-aged, and the second list mentions candidates who have submitted more than one application form.

Candidates who have been declared ineligible by the board are allowed to make representations against it. They can submit the given assignment by May 22 till 5 pm.

As directed by the BPSC, candidates can send an email to the commission at bpscpat-bih@nic.in with evidence of their claim. Emails received after May 22 will not be considered.

The BPSC general knowledge written examination is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2022, from 12 pm to 2 pm. The admit card of the exam will be issued one week prior to the date of examination on the official website of BPSC.

BPSC has added that admit cards of the exam will be available online, on the commission’s website, and no candidate will receive admit cards via post or email.