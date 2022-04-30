BPSC Headmaster Recruitment 2022: Exam date announced; check details

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the exam date for the position of Senior Secondary school Headmaster under the state education department. Candidates can visit the official website — bpsc.bih.nic.in — to know the detailed schedule of BPSC.

The BPSC Senior Secondary school Headmaster application process were conducted on March 5, 2022. The deadline was extended twice, the last day to submit the applications was April 22.

The written test, which will be objective in nature, is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2022. The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted for a total of 6421 vacancies for the post of headmaster in Bihar senior secondary school, out of which 2719 vacancies are reserved for the women’s category.

Selection process: Candidates will be chosen based on their performance in the written test. All questions in the test will be multiple-choice, with one mark awarded for each right answer. The exam will consist of 150 questions in total. Out of these 150, 100 questions will be of general knowledge, and 50 will be from the B.eD course. In the examination, negative marking will also be applied on a 1/4 scale. The exam is scheduled to last for two hours.

Candidates should religiously keep checking the official BPSC website — bpsc.bih.nic.in — to ensure they do not miss any updates as the Commission has made it clear that this date is subject to change in case a need arises.